Big Seventh Propels Riders to Victory over Midland
July 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders shutout the Midland RockHounds 5-0 in front of 7,610 fans on Saturday from Riders Field.
With the score tied at 0-0 into the seventh, Frisco (36-17) struck against the Midland (23-30) bullpen. Anderson Tejeda started the scoring with a safety-squeeze bunt, scoring Josh Stowers, to make it 1-0. Jordan Procyshen and Jake Hoover then tacked on with RBI singles before Bubba Thompson broke the game open with a two-run double, advancing the lead to 5-0.
Hans Crouse was brilliant in his start, allowing just one hit over his 5.2 innings while striking out seven and walking one in a no-decision. Cole Uvila (2-1) took home the win, going 1.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Aiden McIntyre (0-1) was handed the loss for the RockHounds, ceding four runs in the seventh.
Blake Bass and Nick Snyder also threw out of the Riders bullpen, combining to throw Frisco's seventh shutout of the season as a team, the most in the Double-A Central.
Frisco and Midland conclude their series on Sunday, July 4th from Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. The Riders send RHP Yerry Rodriquez (0-1, 3.34) to the mound against RHP Bryce Conley (3-4, 5.04) for the RockHounds.
It's the final day of Stars and Stripes Weekend at Riders Field with the biggest fireworks show of the year. Get your tickets at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.
