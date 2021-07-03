O'Keefe's Big Night Drops Drillers

Tulsa, OK- Arkansas catcher Brian O'Keefe was nearly a one-man wrecking crew Saturday night against the Tulsa Drillers, accounting for four of seven runs in the Travelers 7-4 win at ONEOK Field. O'Keefe had a solo home run, a two-run single and another run-scoring single.

In the fifth His solo home run was an impressive blast that opened the scoring. The second inning, solo shot landed on the roof of the Busch Scoreboard Bar, well beyond the left field fence.

Tulsa starting pitcher Michael Grove pitched effectively and kept Tulsa's deficit at a single run before departing with one out in the fourth inning with two runners on base. Reliever Bryan Warzek followed Grove and gave up two-run single and a three-run homer by Josh Morgan, giving Arkansas a 6-0 lead.

Tulsa battled to score two in the fifth. With two outs, Miguel Vargas hit his fifth home run of season into the Budweiser Terrace. Ryan Noda and Carlos Rincon followed up with back-to-back doubles, scoring Noda to cut the deficit to 6-2.

A Drillers defensive error in the top of the seventh allowed Julio Rodriguez to reach second and O'Keefe drove him in with a single, increasing the Travs lead to 7-2.

Los Angeles Dodgers #3 prospect Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to get the Drillers back to within four runs.

Jeren Kendall added the final run of the night with his ninth homer in the eighth, bringing the score to 7-4. Kendall has now homered in back-to-back games.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Busch, Vargas and Noda all finished with multiple hits for the game.

*Reliever Edward Cuello made his Drillers debut Saturday night pitching 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out three.

*The Drillers missed many opportunities in the game going 1-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11 base runners.

*The home run from Busch was his first since May 26.

*Drillers batters struck out 13 times and the Drillers pitchers struck out 12 for the game.

*ONEOK Field saw its ninth sellout of the season with an attendance of 7,854 Saturday night.

