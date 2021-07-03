Witt Jr. and Coleman Recognized as Naturals Players of the Month for June

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Kansas City Royals announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month honors for each of the organization's Minor League affiliates, with Bobby Witt Jr. being named the Naturals' Player of the Month in June and Dylan Coleman taking home honors as Northwest Arkansas' June Pitcher of the Month.

Witt Jr., in 25 games across the month of June, hit .343 (35-for-102) and a league-best 62 total bases, with six doubles, three triples and five home runs. He also had a league-best 22 runs batted in, while scoring 19 times and stealing seven bases. In total, Witt Jr. tied or led the Naturals in seven different offensive categories.

Coleman had a team-best 1.42 earned run average (2 ER in 12.2 IP) in the month of June, striking out 22 batters (15.63 K/9) over nine appearances, while walking just two. Opponents hit just .174 (8-for-46) off him and Coleman went a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities, finishing eight of the nine games he pitched in.

Witt Jr. takes home Naturals' Player of the Month honors for the first time this year after the award went to Nick Pratto in May, while Coleman earns the team's Pitcher of the Month honors for the first time as well, with Jonathan Bowlan being recognized for his efforts in May.

