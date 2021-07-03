Bats Stay Cold in Shutout Loss to Missions

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks failed to push across a run Saturday as their offensive struggles continued against the San Antonio Missions in a 3-0 loss at Wolff Stadium.

Brett Daniels was strong over 5.1 innings, but Michael Curry tagged him for a two-run homer that tucked around the left field foul pole for a 2-0 Missions lead in the fourth. The Hooks pleaded that the ball was foul, but the call stood and was the difference in the game.

Missions starter Osvaldo Hernandez threw 6.0 scoreless frames, marking back-to-back scoreless quality starts for San Antonio. James Reeves blanked the Hooks over 2.0 innings in relief and Nick Kuzia picked up his second save of the series.

The Hooks have tallied just one run over their past 26.0 innings.

They'll go for the series split Sunday at 7:05 p.m. with left-hander Jonathan Bermudez on the mound.

