O'Keefe, Morgan Power Travs Past Drillers

July 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Brian O'Keefe belted his team leading 11th home run of the season among three hits and drove in four runs as the Arkansas Travelers bested the Tulsa Drillers, 7-4 on Saturday night. Josh Morgan added a three-run homer as part of a five-run fifth inning that put the Travs in command. Devin Sweet pitched five innings allowing just two runs and earned his second win of the season. Ray Kerr struck out three in the ninth around a one out single to close the game and pick up his first save of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* O'Keefe came through with two outs in the fifth, delivering a two-run single. Morgan then followed with a blast to left for a three-run home run.

* Tulsa brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning but Collin Kober struck out Michael Busch and then got Miguel Vargas to hit into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Brian O'Keefe: 3-5, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* 3B Josh Morgan: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* It was the second game this year with at least four RBIs for O'Keefe and his team leading 15th multi-hit game.

* The Travs can do no worse than split the season series with Tulsa.

Up Next

The Travs and Drillers wrap up this week with their final meeting of the season on Sunday night. Left-hander Steven Moyers (1-0, 1.93) starts for the Travs against righty Ryan Pepiot (2-2, 2.08) for the Drillers. First pitch on Independence Day is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

