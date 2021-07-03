7th Inning Stretch-ed; Frisco Wins, 5-0

July 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Perhaps it was the crowd's rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," but, after the seventh innings stretch the Frisco RoughRiders put together a five-run rally (scoring the game's only runs) for a 5-0 win at Riders Field.

Josh Stowers drew a one-walk against RockHounds relieve Aiden McIntyre and Dio Arias followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Anderson Tejada then gave the Riders all the offense they would need with a squeeze bunt that brought Stowers home.

Jordan Procyshen, who was the winning pitcher in Frisco's extra-inning win Friday, drove Arias in with an RBI single and Trace Loehr singled to end McIntyre's night. Brett Graves entered the game and was greeted by Jake Hoover's RBI single and a two-run double off the bat of Bubba Thompson, capping the five-run "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" rally.

Outside of the home half of the seventh, the game was completely dominated by pitching, most notably from the two starters (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

The RockHounds' Jared Koenig returned to his early-season form, throwing five shutout innings while allowing just two baserunners (one hit and one walk) and striking out four batters.

Frisco's Hans Crouse had an almost identical line, giving up one hit and one walk over 5â  innings and whiffing seven RockHounds hitters.

Cole Uvila, who entered the game in the top of the seventh, was credited with the win while McIntyre took the loss.

The RoughRiders, who have won 14 of their last 15 games (and hold the league's best record at 36-17), have clinched the series, winning four of the first five with Sunday's Fourth of July's finale remaining.

Kibbles & Bits

Hans Crouse is rated the Rangers' # 7 prospect by mlb.com. Selected by Texas in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Dana Point (California) High School, he had been hindered over his first three pro seasons by bone chips in his elbow (he underwent surgery in October of 2019). The brilliant performance Saturday was easily his best of the 2021 season.

After opening the season with a 0.98 earned run average over his first six outings, Jared Koenig had struggled in his last four appearances (1-1, 5.16). On Saturday, he returned to his remarkable early-season form. The left-hander ranks third in the Double-A Central in both ERA (2.60) and WHIP (1.03) and is second in the league, holding opposing hitters to a .179 average.

Next Game

Sunday, the 4th of July vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Riders Field Frisco, Texas

First pitch 6:05 p.m.

Final of a six-game series and sixth of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

FRI A.J. Alexy (RH, 3-0, 0.93)

RH Bryce Conley (RH, 3-4, 5.04)

(Yerry Rodriguez will be Frisco's "opener" Sunday, throwing one inning before giving way to Alexy).

The Road & Rocky Town

The RockHounds continue a stretch in which the club plays 24-of-30 games on the road.

Next week ... at Corpus Christi Hooks (July 6-11).

The 'Hounds return home on July 13 to open a 12-game home stand, hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 13-18) and Corpus Christi Hooks (July 20-25) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.