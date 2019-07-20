Rockies Too Much for Owlz

July 20, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (12-22) lost their second consecutive game, losing 13-4 to the Grand Junction Rockies (19-15) on Saturday night at the Home of the Owlz.

After failing to do anything with a leadoff single in the first inning, the Owlz cashed in, in the second inning. Jose Verrier started the inning with a single and then David Clawson blasted a two-run homer to right to give the Owlz a 2-0 lead.

The Rockies scored their first run of the ballgame in the third inning when Christian Koss drove in his first run of the night, knocking an RBI triple into right-center, cutting the Owlz lead to 2-1. The Rockies then batted 10 times in both the fourth and fifth innings, scoring 10 runs to take an 11-2 lead. The big blow came in the fourth when Koss hammered a three-run homer.

Jeans Flores smashed his second homer of the season in the fifth inning, cutting the Rockies' lead to 11-3.

After the Rockies scored two more in the ninth inning, the Owlz scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning when David Clawson scored on a balk. Rockies' reliever Ever Moya (1-1) earned the win while Emilker Guzman (1-4) was charged with the loss. The Owlz will host the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday night at 7:05. For tickets visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.