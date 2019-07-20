Offense Silent in Voyagers Loss to Missoula

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers managed just four base hits and committed three errors in a 4-2 loss to the Missoula Osprey Saturday night at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (13-18) has lost four straight, and is now 2-6 against the Osprey this season. The Voyagers fell to 6-6 at home. Missoula (17-16) is still a game back of first-place Idaho Falls in the Pioneer League North. The Osprey are 9-7 on the road, and 4-1 in Great Falls. They go for the series sweep on Sunday.

The Voyagers put two men on base in the first thanks to fielding errors but could not score. Missoula broke through with a run in the third and one in the fourth to take an early lead. Luvin Valbuena led off the third with a double banged high off the wall in deep left. Valbuena scored on a one-out single lined into left by Cam Coursey. Leading off the fourth, Liover Peguero swatted his second home run in the series with a line drive shot over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead.

The Osprey scored an unearned run in the sixth for a 3-0 lead. Dominic Canzone produced an RBI double in the frame. Missoula made it 4-0 with another unearned run in the top of the eighth. Tristen Carranza reached on an infield single. He later went to second after Liover Peguero walked. Carranza scored on a throwing error to first with a 3-to-6 fielder's choice from Canzone.

Great Falls cut the lead in half with a two-spot in the bottom of the eighth. Kleyder Sanchez and Caberea Weaver both doubled to start the home half. An infield single by Luis Curbelo loaded the bases. Harvin Mendoza walked to drive in the first run. A fielder's choice RBI by Lency Delgado made it 4-2. With runners at first and third, a catcher's pickoff at first ended the inning.

Missoula outhit the Voyagers 9-to-4. Great Falls did not have a base hit until the fifth inning. Cam Coursey led the Osprey with three hits and an RBI. Tristen Carranza went 2-for-4 with a run. Caberea Weaver posted a two-hit night for Great Falls.

Josh McMinn picked up his first win of the season. McMinn (1-1) went five solid innings and gave up just one hit with five strikeouts and no walks. Sean Thompson suffered the loss after he matched the team's longest outing of the season. Thompson (1-4) went seven frames for a quality start and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits (HR) with five strikeouts and no walks. Ryan Fritze worked the final one-and-two-thirds and struck out one with no hits or runs. Great Falls plays game three against Missoula to close out the home stand Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Centene Stadium. Gates open at 3. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

