Owlz Turned Away by Rockies

July 20, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) - The Owlz (12-21) were denied a third consecutive win, losing the second game of a three-game series with the Grand Junction Rockies (18-15) 5-4 on Friday night at the Home of the Owlz.

The Owlz opened the scoring in the first inning. D'Shawn Knowles was hit by a pitch and then came around to score when Will Wilson doubled in the gap in left, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead. Johan Sala then added to the Owlz lead in the second, blasting a homer to left, the Owlz 40th of the season, extending the Owlz lead to 2-0.

Grand Junction tied the game at two in the third inning thanks to RBI singles from Cristopher Navarro and Todd Isaacs.

The Owlz continued to their power surge, taking the lead in the sixth inning when Caleb Sciresblasted a solo homer over the centerfield wall, putting the Owlz back in front, 3-2.

Grand Junction grabbed the lead in the eighth inning, batting eight times, scoring three runs. With one out in the inning, Christian Koss singled and then moved to second on an Isaacs single. After a walk loaded the bases, Owen Taylor knocked in a pair to give the Rockies the lead. Grand Junction added one more in the inning on a Jack Yalowitz sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 5-3.

The Owlz tried to rally in the ninth as Anthony Mulrine was hit by a pitch and moved over to third on a Jose Quezada double. D'Shawn Knowles his a sacrifice fly to right that scored Mulrine but Quezada was thrown out at third base and the Owlz would fall short, losing 5-4.

Jacob Kostyshock (1-0) earned the win for the Rockies while Ryan Smith (0-1) was charged with the loss. Gavin Hollowell (5) picked up the save. The Owlz and the Rockies continue the series on Saturday night at 7:05 for Legends and Special Olympics Night presented by America First Credit Union. For tickets visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-2255.

