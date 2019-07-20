Bullpen Locks Down Comeback Win

The Rockies secured the fifth win in their last six on Friday as they earned a 5-4 victory over the Owlz at UCCU Ballpark.

After trailing by two heading into the third, Grand Junction got its first taste of offense in the top of the frame with RBI singles from Cristopher Navarro and Todd Isaacs to tie the game early at 2-2.

Both teams remained quiet with the sticks until the bottom of the sixth when Caleb Scires ruined Blair Calvo's scoreless relief outing by crushing a first pitch solo home run to reestablish the Orem lead at 3-2.

In the eighth inning, however, the Rox replied by bringing eight men to the plate and with a two-strike, two-run single from Owen Taylor and an RBI sac-fly from Jack Yalowitz, GJ jumped out to its first lead of the game 5-3.

Gavin Hollowell surrendered a run on a sac-fly in the bottom of the ninth but struck out Will Wilson to earn his fifth save of the season and force a game three rubber match.

Jacob Kostyshock earned the win after pitching a scoreless frame and allowed just one base runner while Ryan Smith surrendered the Rockies' comeback in the eighth and was tagged with the loss.

Grand Junction looks to win the series tomorrow with Jared Horn making the start and Sadrac Franco on the mound for Orem.

