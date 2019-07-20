Lewis Grand Slam Leads Historic Day

OGDEN, UT - Since their inception in 1994, the Ogden Raptors have played over 1900 games. On Saturday, July 20th, the team secured their 1000th win in history while setting a franchise record for wins in a half and also extending the likely franchise mark for wins in a row.

The Raptors, out-hit by the visiting Rocky Mountain Vibes, worked plenty of walks and drove runs in with timely hits for an 8-3 victory. The 2019 team is 27-6, breaking the record set in the first half of 2018 with a 26-12 record. It's also the team's 12th win in a row, easily the best going back to at least 2005 and, quite possibly, back to 1994.

The game was scoreless into the third, when Ogden batters drew four straight walks. One was caught stealing, and Brandon Lewis worked the count to 2-0 before hammering a pitch over the scoreboard in left for a grand slam.

In the fourth, the Raptors loaded the bases on walks again. With two out, Sam McWilliams lined a single to left-center to plate two for a 6-0 Ogden lead.

Rocky Mountain picked up a run in the fifth, but Ryan Ward singled and then scored on a Sauryn Lao double.

A Vibes solo home run made it a five-run game again in the top of the sixth, and the advantage was cut to four by two doubles in the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, Jimmy Titus singled and stole second. Joe Vranesh doubled to left to bring in the insurance run and close the scoring.

The Raptors and Vibes finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon at 4:00.

