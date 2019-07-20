Five-Run Ninth Propels Osprey over Voyagers, 6-5.

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula Osprey (16-16) score five runs in the top of the 9th on Friday to steal a win over the Great Falls Voyagers (13-17) at Centene Stadium, 6-5. SS Liover Peguero went 2-4, scoring three on a go-ahead blast in the 9th to put the Osprey a game behind the top spot in the North.

RHP Mailon Arroyo earned his league-best sixth save in the home half of the 9th , striking out two. The Osprey win ends a five-game skid to gain a game on Idaho Falls in the division.

RHP Pedro Zorrilla (2-1) claimed the win, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out two in one inning.

Great Falls righty Brayan Herrera (2-2) claimed the loss, and the blown save (1), in the 9th .

Osprey 2B Cam Coursey recorded his first three-hit night of his season, finishing 3-4, scoring twice. Entering the night, the Osprey were 1-15 when trailing after the 8th inning.

Osprey pitching combined for nine strikeouts, allowing only one run from the 3rd through 9th inning.

Missoula held an early 1-0 lead, after Coursey and DH Axel Andueza both singled in the opening inning. A lead short-lived, the Voyagers scored four runs in the 1st and 2nd inning, a lead that held until the top of the 9th.

Entering the 9th 0-18 at the plate in his last three games, SS Jose Reyes began the Osprey momentum with a lead-off walk. Coursey and Andueza both singled, and right-fielder Tristen Carranza scored Coursey with an RBI base hit.

Following a 1B Spencer Brickhouse strikeout, Peguero scored three runs on his second homer of the season, re-taking the lead in the top of the 9th .

The three-game series continues tomorrow night in Great Falls, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm.

Looking to the next home stand, the Osprey welcome Idaho Falls to town in a pivotal three-game series that can likely decide the North Division winner. Game one of three begins Monday, July 22, at Ogren Park at Alliegiance Field, first pitch at 7:05 pm.

