Peguero Homers Again, Osprey Win Second Straight

July 20, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - Osprey SS Liover Peguero homers for the second-straight night, as the Missoula Osprey (17-16) top Great Falls (13-18), 4-2, on Saturday night at Centene Stadium. The Missoula win keeps the Osprey just a game back from division-leader Idaho Falls.

RHP Josh McMinn (1-1) nabbed his first win of the season, thanks to no runs on one hit, striking out five in five innings of work. LHP Liu Fuenmayor (H, 1) struck out four in two innings.

Despite two runs from Great Falls in the 8th , right-hander Ryan Fritze (S, 4) nailed it shut with a strikeout in 1.2 innings of work.

Missoula 2B Cam Coursey boasted a three-hit game for the second-straight night, finishing 3-5, while also scoring a run. Reaching safely in his last six games, Coursey's batting average (.278) has jumped 65 points since July 13.

RF Tristen Carranza extends his hit streak, now up to six games, finishing 2-4 on Saturday night.

A leadoff double for C Luvin Valbuena began the 3rd frame, with Coursey capitalizing on a one-out RBI single right after. Peguero then led the 4th inning off with a solo blast, his second long-ball in his last two games, to quickly put the Osprey in front, 2-0.

In the 6th , 1B Spencer Brickhouse reached on a throwing error from Voyagers' starter Sean Thompson. In the next at bat, Brickhouse tried for 2nd on a swinging strikeout from Peguero, and a throwing error sent Brickhouse to third.

Osprey CF Dominic Canzone then came through, ripping an RBI-double off the right-field wall. One more run in the top of the 8th was all the run support the Osprey would need to hold off Great Falls.

With a 4-0 lead, Great Falls brought the tying run to the plate into the 8th, only to score two. Fritze entered the game for RHP Landon Whitson, who loaded the bases full.

The 9th held no action for either team, despite the Osprey scoring five in the 9th on Friday night. The Osprey win keeps Missoula a game behind Idaho Falls, who topped Billings, 8-5.

The three-game road series concludes tomorrow afternoon in Great Falls, with a 4:00pm start time scheduled at Centene Stadium.

Looking to the upcoming home stand, the Osprey welcome Idaho Falls to town in a pivotal three- game series that will likely decide the North Division winner.

Game one of three begins Monday, July 22, at Ogren Park at Alliegiance Field, first pitch at 7:05 pm, with Military Monday/Family Night.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

