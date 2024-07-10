RockHounds' Comeback Thwarts Travs

July 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Midland, TX - The Arkansas Travelers jumped in front early but saw the Midland RockHounds rally and take an 11-5 decision on Wednesday night. The Travs lead in the opening innings was nullified when the RockHounds put up an eight run third inning. Midland starter Domingo Robles took it from there as he protected the lead working 6.2 innings and got the win. Victor Labrada and Ben Williamson, who homered, each had two hits for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Williamson poked an opposite field home run just inside the right field foul pole to put the Travs up by two in the first.

* With one out in the third inning, Midland had eight straight hitters reach base as they went from down four to up four.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Evans made his second consecutive start after pitching in relief during June.

* Arkansas lost a fifth consecutive game, their longest such streak of the season.

Up Next

The series in Midland continues on Thursday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (4-3, 2.91) making the starts against RHP Blake Beers (6-5, 4.48). First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

