First Place Drillers Win Sixth Straight

July 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers' Griffin Lockwood-Powell celebrates win

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers entered Wednesday night looking to set a new season high by winning their sixth consecutive game. Tulsa did just that with another big offensive performance in a 12-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field.

The big night was led by Griffin Lockwood-Powell who hit two home runs, and was backed by a scoreless night from the Drillers bullpen. The win also gave the Drillers their tenth win in the second half, increasing their first-place lead in the Texas League North to 2.0 games.

The game was back-and-forth in the early innings, with the teams trading two-run homers in the first and second innings. Lockwood-Powell supplied the first two runs for the Drillers, and Zach Cole drove in two for the Hooks.

Tulsa regained the lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second on two sacrifice flies and an RBI double.

Corpus Christi battled back to tie the game at 5-5 by scoring single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Brice Matthews began the rally with a solo home run in the third. In the fourth, with a runner at second base, Cole singled to center, but Jose Ramos misplayed the ball, allowing the runner to score. Kenedy Corona drove in the tying run with an RBI single in the fifth.

Tulsa went on to score seven consecutive runs that began with Yeiner Fernandez's two-run double in the fifth to make the score 7-5.

The Drillers added to their lead in the seventh inning. With one out, Brendon Davis took advantage of fielding and throwing errors to reach third base. One batter later, Davis scored on a single from Bubba Alleyne to give Tulsa a three-run lead.

Tulsa's biggest inning came in the eighth. Alex Freeland drove in two more with his tenth Double-A homer and Lockwood-Powell, followed with his second blast of the night.

Edgardo Henriquez closed out the game for Tulsa by pitching a clean ninth inning with one strikeout.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa has combined for 25 runs in the first two games against Corpus Christi.

*Chris Campos earned his first Double-A win in his third start for the Drillers. He entered the night having not allowed an earned run over 12.0 innings in his first two starts. The California native completed 5.0 innings and was charged with four earned runs. Campos also struck out eight batters, matching his career high.

*Lockwood-Powell is the fourth Tulsa hitter to have a multi-home run game. He joins Ramos, Freeland and Austin Beck.

*Taylor Young collected two stolen bases to raise his Texas League leading total to 31.

*The teams combined for six errors, with the Hooks being charged with four. Corpus Christi has committed five errors in the first two games this week.

Ryan Sublette worked two more scoreless innings out of the bullpen. In his last ten games, the Texas Tech product has a 2-0 record and a 2.35 ERA, allowing 4 runs in 15.1 innings.

*On his 25th birthday, Michael Hobbs worked a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers continue their extended home stand on Thursday with game three of the six-game series against the Hooks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

CC - RHP James Hicks (0-1, 5.63 ERA)

TUL - RHP Carlos Duran (0-0, 2.70 ERA)

Texas League Stories from July 10, 2024

