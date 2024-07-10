9th-Annual Frisco College Baseball Classic to Return to Riders Field in 2025

Frisco, TX - Peak Events, LLC in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders are excited to announce the 9th annual Frisco College Baseball Classic is set to return to Riders Field on February 28th - March 2nd, 2025. The 2025 participating teams will again include four of the nation's top teams including the 2023 National Champions. The full lineup of teams include; Louisiana State University, University of Nebraska, Kansas State University, and Sam Houston State University.

"It is incredible that we are hosting year 9 of the Frisco Classic and doing so again with a great lineup of teams. Frisco has become the place to be on week 3 of the college baseball season and in collaboration with the Frisco RoughRiders we look forward to making this year's event something special and continuing to build on being the Best Outside Of Omaha!" said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events.

The 2025 Frisco Classic again showcases four top teams that will span three days of play at Riders Field in Frisco, TX, home of the Texas Rangers' Double A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders. The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other, three times in a round robin format. Tickets can be purchased on a day basis which includes both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections that include all 6 games played throughout the weekend. Both reserved and general admission seating options are available and tickets and tournament information can be found at friscoclassic.com.

"We're excited to again partner with Peak Events for one of the premier college baseball tournaments anywhere. The field is loaded with some of the best teams (and fan bases) in America. Peak Events has been a great partner making the Frisco Classic the best outside of Omaha," said Scott Burchett, Frisco RoughRiders General Manager.

All 6 games of the Frisco Classic will be broadcast live via D1Baseball.com with more information on how to watch and official game matchups are to be announced at a later date.

Tickets For the 2025 Frisco Classic are available now at friscoclassic.com/tickets. Follow the Frisco Classic on X - formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FriscoClassic to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

