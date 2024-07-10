File Spins a Gem in Amarillo Win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Amarillo evened up their series against the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night with an 8-1 victory.

Dylan File was absolutely dominant from first pitch Wednesday. He kept his pitch count down while navigating seven innings, only allowing a single run and striking out ten. Andrew Pintar went 2-5 with two rbis in his double-a debut. Caleb Roberts, Tim Tawa, and A.J. Vukovich teamed up for three home runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead.

Victor Lizarraga faced off against Andrew Pintar to start the game, in what was his first double-a at-bat. Pintar flew out before Caleb Roberts walked. Tim Tawa struck out and then Roberts got gunned down trying to steal second. Dylan File worked around three baserunners in the first inning but was able to pick up a couple of strikeouts without surrendering a run.

Lizarraga put up a very quick inning and struck out two Amarillo batters. File allowed a single with two outs but then collected his third strikeout to end the inning.

Amarillo struck first in this one. Kevin Graham led off by wearing a pitch. Kristian Robinson singled and then Andrew Pintar had his first career double-a hit come in the extra base hit variety. He doubled home two to take a 2-0 lead. In the home half, File went 1-2-3 and notched another two strikeouts to his belt.

A third of the way through the game, Amarillo led 2-0. Each team had only one baserunner reach in the fourth, Ivan Melendez reached on a walk and Robbie Tenerowicz got hit by a pitch.

The Sod Poodles couldn't extend their lead in the fifth inning, going down in order. File had a pseudo 1-2-3 inning, allowing a single with one out but picked his second runner of the game off to only face three batters.

The sixth inning started with more than just a bang, it started with two. Roberts homered on the first pitch of the inning and Tawa followed up with one of his own three pitches later. Matt Beaty singled and Melendez grounded into a fielder's choice. He scored when A.J. Vukovich clobbered his team's third home run of the inning, to left field. Brandon Valenzuela returned the favor, leading off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to make it 6-1. File retired the next three.

The top of the Soddies order couldn't get anything done in the seventh, but File made sure the Missions couldn't do any damage in their half of the inning, striking out the side.

Melendez reached base again on a walk but that was the best an Amarillo hitter did in the eighth. Jake Rice took over after seven great innings from File. Rice gave up one walk and punched out a batter in a scoreless appearance.

The Sod Poodles looked to add insurance in the ninth. They were able to do so, adding two more runs on two hits and three errors to make it 8-1. Taylor Rashi took the ball to finish the game and walked his first batter. He got a groundout and a flyout before walking another. With two on and two out, Zach Reks grounded out to first base to end the game.

After an 8-1 victory, the Sod Poodles will look to start a winning streak Thursday night at 6:05 P.M. when they face off against the Missions for the third time in their series in San Antonio.

Notes

Three's a Party: Tim Tawa, A.J. Vukovich and Caleb Roberts all smacked a homerun in the sixth inning. This is the fifth time the Soddies have hit three or more home runs this season and the first time since 5/14 vs. Frisco. Their three home runs were good for second most hit by the team this season, behind the five they hit against San Antonio on June 21st. This is the second time they have hit three home runs in an inning, along with the game on June 21st.

Filed Away a Dime: Dylan File carved up the Missions, striking out a career high, ten, over seven innings of one run baseball. His ten strikeouts were the most this season for File, breaking his previous season high of six. The only other double digit strikeout performance of his minor league career was when he struck out ten against Great Lakes in 2018 with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. His outing of seven innings was his personal high this season that he has reached three times.

