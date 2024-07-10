Valenzuela Homers as Missions Drop Game Two to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday night. The Missions season-long win streak ended as Amarillo secured an 8-1 victory. Amarillo plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning while adding runs in the third and ninth inning. Brandon Valenzuela's solo home run extended the club's home run streak to eight games.

Dylan File was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The Missions put three runners on base in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He was then picked off and caught stealing. After retiring the next batter, File allowed back-to-back singles to Cole Cummings and Robbie Tenerowicz. Ray-Patrick Didder struck out swinging to end the frame.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He allowed two runs on two hits in the third inning. The right-hander hit Kevin Graham with an inside pitch to start the frame. Kristian Robinson singled to left field. Jancarlos Cintron popped out for the first out. Andrew Pintar drove in two runs with a double off the left-center field wall. The Missions trailed 2-0.

After two scoreless innings, Lizarraga allowed four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Caleb Roberts started the inning with a home run to right field. Two pitches later, Tim Tawa homered to left field. Matt Beaty singled to right field. Ivan Melendez reached base on a fielder's choice with Beaty out at second base. A.J. Vukovich hit a two-run home run to left field. Amarillo improved their lead to 6-0.

File kept the Missions off the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth inning. On the second pitch of the inning, Brandon Valenzuela hit a home run to right field. His eighth long ball of the season made it a 6-1 ballgame.

File struck out 10 batters across seven innings of work. The veteran right-hander allowed one run on five hits while walking one batter. Jake Rice took the mound for Amarillo in the eighth inning.

Amarillo continued to extend their lead in the top of the ninth inning. With Yovanny Cruz on the mound, Cintron reached base on a fielding error with one out. Andrew Pintar singled to center field to put two runners on base. Cruz was pulled for Jason Blanchard following the single. Caleb Roberts reached base on a fielding error which allowed Cintron to score. On the play, Pintar scored on a throwing error. The Missions trailed 8-1.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-3, 41-40 on the season

Missions: Homered in each of their last 8 games (Season Best)

Attendance: 2,186

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): L, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 3 HR

Dylan File (Sod Poodles starter): W, 5 H, ER, BB, 10 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 11th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): L, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 3 HR

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th

Ivan Melendez (#8 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Dylan Ray (#9 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 13th

A.J. Vukovich (#15 D'Backs prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Kristian Robinson (#17 D'Backs prospect): 1-3, R, BB, K

Caleb Roberts (#26 D'Backs prospect): 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, CS

Andrew Pintar (#30 D'Backs prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, July 11th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-5, 4.93) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Spencer Giesting (2-2, 5.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

