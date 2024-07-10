RoughRiders Use Nine Unanswered Runs to Defeat Naturals, 9-4

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-5 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Northwest Arkansas (6-8, 41-42) started the scoring in the top of the second when Kale Emshoff delivered a solo homer against Frisco (9-5, 53-30) starter Ryan Garcia (6-4).

Leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Leonel Valera crossed the plate on a 4-6-3 double play off of Tyler Tolbert's bat. River Town later scored on a wild pitch to give the Naturals a 3-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders loaded the bases in the top of the third, but were unable to push across a run.

In the top of the fourth, Valera delivered an RBI double, plating Peyton Wilson to extend the lead to 4-0.

Frisco found the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Aaron Zavala brought Keyber Rodriguez across the plate with a single. Abimelec Ortiz singled to load the bases for the Riders before Cooper Johnson cleared the bases with a three-run double, tying the game at 4-4.

The RoughRiders sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring four runs to take an 8-4 lead. Frisco loaded the bases for the third time in the contest and took the lead when Maximo Acosta scored after Anthony Simonelli (4-1) hit Alejandro Osuna with a pitch. Cody Freeman provided the Riders with their second three-run double of the night, giving Frisco an 8-4 lead.

Garcia exited after 6.0 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while fanning two.

Ortiz added to the Riders lead with an RBI single in the home portion of the seventh inning, bringing Zavala home from second.

In the bottom of the eighth, Daniel Mateo scored on Freeman's sacrifice fly to make it a 10-4 advantage for Frisco.

The RoughRiders bullpen continued its dominance as Skylar Hales worked a pair of scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Ricky DeVito entered for the ninth inning in a non-save situation, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly by Town to cut the Riders lead to 10-5.

Offensively, the Riders erupted for twelve hits. Zavala and Ortiz paced the team with three hits each. Freeman's four RBIs marked a season high for the infielder.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Naturals at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th. RHP Ben Anderson (4-4, 4.24) will take the mound for the Riders against LHP Noah Cameron (2-4, 3.84) for the Naturals.

