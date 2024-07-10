Cole & Matthews Go Deep, Drillers Run Away Late

TULSA - The Drillers made it two in a row over the Hooks Wednesday night, engineering a 12-5 over Corpus Christi before 3,353 fans at ONEOK Field.

Zach Cole struck for his second home run in as many nights, a two-run bolt to right-center that evened the score at 2 in the second.

Cole has hit all five of his Double-A homers in his last eight games, batting .357 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.

Brice Matthews connected for his second Double-A homer in the next frame, a 387-foot poke onto the berm in left-center.

With the Hooks down by a run in the fifth, Kenedy Corona cracked a two-RBI base hit to right to even the score at 5. The single, Corona's second of the day, capitalized on a lead-off knock by Pascanel Ferreras.

The stalemate was short-lived as nine-hole hitter Yeiner Fernandez doubled into the right-field gap with two away in the Tulsa fifth, plating a pair.

The Drillers added an unearned run in the seventh, one of five markers rendered by four Corpus Christi errors, before fashioning a four-spot in the eighth. Alex Freeland and Griffin Lockwood-Powell both hit two run homers in the frame. Lockwood-Powell also clubbed a two-run homer in the first.

Cole McDonald was the only Hooks pitcher to escape unscathed. McDonald, working 1.2 hitless innings, has not been scored upon in seven Texas League assignments.

