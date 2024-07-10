Wichita Surges Late, Downs Cards 7-3

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge scored 5 runs from the 7th inning on and the Cardinals went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position as Springfield dropped game two of the series 7-3 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. The loss for Springfield was their first at home to the Wind Surge in 2024.

W: Jaylen Nowlin (5-4)

L: Leonardo Taveras (1-3)

The Cardinals are now 12-2 against the Wind Surge this season, and 7-1 at Hammons Field.

Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games with a walk in the 6th

Noah Mendlinger has reached base in 13 straight games going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Matt Lloyd drove in 2 of the 3 runs for Springfield and hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season.

Thursday, July 11: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (7-7, 4.89 ERA) vs WCH RHP Travis Adams (4-6, 4.80 ERA)

