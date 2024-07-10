Wichita Surges Late, Downs Cards 7-3
July 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge scored 5 runs from the 7th inning on and the Cardinals went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position as Springfield dropped game two of the series 7-3 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field. The loss for Springfield was their first at home to the Wind Surge in 2024.
Decisions:
W: Jaylen Nowlin (5-4)
L: Leonardo Taveras (1-3)
Notables:
The Cardinals are now 12-2 against the Wind Surge this season, and 7-1 at Hammons Field.
Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games with a walk in the 6th
Noah Mendlinger has reached base in 13 straight games going 1-for-3 with a walk.
Matt Lloyd drove in 2 of the 3 runs for Springfield and hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season.
On Deck:
Thursday, July 11: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (7-7, 4.89 ERA) vs WCH RHP Travis Adams (4-6, 4.80 ERA)
Leong's Asian Diner Cashew Chickens Shirsey Giveaway to 2,000 fans
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV
