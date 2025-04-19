Travs Take Twinbill

April 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader from the Springfield Cardinals, 5-2 and 3-2 on Saturday. In game one, the Travs scored all five of their runs with two out in innings. Michael Hobbs got the win after getting the Travs out of a sticky situation in the fifth while preserving the lead. Taylor Floyd pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. Hogan Windish and Julio Rodriguez each drove in a pair and Jared Sundstrom drove in the other run. In game two, Arkansas scored all three of their runs in the first inning and then hung on as the Cardinals put up single tallies in the final two frames.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Windish blasted a two-run double to right-center in the third inning to put the Travs on top. Sundstrom followed with an RBI hit.

* Hobbs entered with two in scoring position and one out in the fifth. One inherited runner scored on a sac fly but he got out of the inning and preserved the lead.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Three of the first four batters had hits with Hunter Fitz-Gerald roping an RBI double. The Travs tacked on by scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout.

* Springfield put the tying run at third and the winning run at first with two out in the ninth but Jimmy Kingsbury struck out Dakota Harris on three pitches to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Hogan Windish: 1-3, BB, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Hobbs: Win, 2.1 IP, BB, 2 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* CF Bill Knight: 3-4, run, 2B

* RHP Nick Fraze: 3 IP, 3 H, 5 K

News and Notes

* Floyd and Kingsbury are the fifth and sixth different Travs to save a game this season.

* Sundstrom and Bill Knight extended their hitting streaks to seven and eight respectively.

Up Next

After two days off, the Travs return to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park to open a series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday. First pitch for a School Day and Senior Day is 11:05 a.m. with a slap bracelet ruler giveaway to the first 3,000 kids. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.