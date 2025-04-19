Eighth Inning Heroics Lifts Amarillo Over Frisco

FRISCO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-10) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (9-5), 4-3, on Saturday night at Riders Field. Strong starting pitching favored the visitors as the Sod Poodles hold off a late rally to earn their second straight win in the one-run battle.

Making his third start of the year for the Sod Poodles this evening was right-hander Roman Angelo, appearing on the hill for the first time on the road this season. He spun three shutout innings to open play tonight, facing the minimum through those frames.

The Amarillo bats would give Angelo a bit of run support in the top of the fourth with Jose Fernandez doubling to center field to bring Caleb Roberts around for the 1-0 Sod Poodles lead.

Pitching with the lead, Angelo twirled another three scoreless frames, bringing his strikeout total to five through six innings, allowing only two hits in the process. He would trot back out for the seventh, recording his sixth strikeout of the night before he was relieved with one away in the inning.

A two-out, two-run single from Ian Moller in the bottom of the seventh gave Frisco the late lead.

With two outs and the bases full of Soddies in the top of the eighth, Fernandez came through with a looping RBI single that would bring two runs across, putting Amarillo back in front. Jean Walters added some insurance, picking up a run-scoring knock to give the Sod Poodles the 4-2 lead.

Down to their final two outs, Aaron Zavala smacked a solo home run to pull Frisco within one, but Zane Russell was able to slam the door on the RoughRiders, picking up his first save of the year to close out the game for the Sod Poodles, earning their second straight victory.

The Frisco series concludes tomorrow afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled against the RoughRiders. RHP Jose Cabrera (0-0, 3.27) will toe the rubber for Amarillo, making his second start of the series. Frisco has not yet announced a starter for the finale.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHE TALKS TO ANGELO: Earning his first quality start as a Sod Poodle tonight was Roman Angelo, turning in 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six Frisco batters...is the longest start by a Sod Poodles pitcher this season.

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI tonight was Jose Fernandez ...collects his fifth multi-hit performance of the year...has not gone hitless in back-to-back games this season...now ranks tied for 5th in the Texas League in hits (17).

TROY STORY: Bringing his hit streak to double digits was Tommy Troy who went 1-for-3 at the plate tonight...his ten-game hitting streak (.390, 16-for-41) is the longest on the team this season and the longest of his career.

ROCKIN' ROBERTS: Checking in with a multi-hit effort in tonight's contest was Caleb Roberts who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks...has scored four and driven in another four of Amarillo's ten total runs over their last two games.

