Drillers Drop Two to the Wind Surge at Rainy ONEOK Field

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge were originally scheduled to play a split doubleheader Saturday afternoon and evening at ONEOK Field, but rain changed those plans. The rain eventually stopped long enough for the two teams to play most of a traditional doubleheader before rain did eventually stop the action.

Unfortunately for the Drillers, they were on the losing end of both games. They dropped game one to the Wind Surge by a score of 3-1. In the second game, Wichita blew open a close game thanks to a grand slam homer from Allan Cerda and blanked the Drillers 7-0 with rain stopping the proceedings in the top of the sixth inning.

All the scoring in game one occurred in the second inning. Wichita's Ricardo Olivar led off the inning with a solo home run to the right field grass berm. Two walks and a hit batter followed to load the bases, and a single from Rubel Cespedes gave the Wind Surge a 3-0 lead.

Jose Ramos continued to swing a strong bat by hitting his third home run in four at-bats in the bottom half of the second, but Tulsa continued to trail 3-1.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the game. Darren Bowen took over for starter Connor Prielipp in the fourth inning and hurled four shutout innings, holding Tulsa to just two hits.

Tulsa relievers Christian Suarez and Tanner Kiest combined to hold the Wind Surge off the board for the final three innings.

Pitchers for both sides were in control of the early innings of game two. Through the first three innings, starters Jerming Rosario and John Klein did not allow a baserunner and combined for ten strikeouts as rain fell.

That changed for Wichita in the fourth inning. Tanner Schobel began the inning with a single and, after a balk, scored on Ben Ross' single.

The game got away from Tulsa in the fifth inning. Rosario continued his strong outing but began the fifth inning by issuing three consecutive walks. Cerda, the Wind Surge's nine-hole hitter, took advantage with his grand slam.

Kyler Fedko's third home run of the series increased the Wind Surge lead to 7-0 in the top of the sixth.

Shortly thereafter, the rain's intensity increased and umpire's called for the tarp. With the rains not subsiding, the game was eventually ruled official and complete.

Despite the sweep, the Drillers still claimed their first series win of the season. Tulsa won the first four games between the two teams and won the six-game series four games to two.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The loss in game one snapped a 10-game winning streak at ONEOK Field against Wichita dating back to May 17, 2024.

*Jacob Meador made his third start in game one of the twin bill. He allowed three runs and struck out four in four innings pitched.

*Suarez's two scoreless innings raised his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings. He is yet to allow a run this season.

*Despite allowing the grand slam, Rosario finished with seven strikeouts in four plus innings.

*The game one loss snapped John Rhodes' and Chris Newell's hitting streaks.

*With his home run in game one, Ramos is now tied with Fedko for the Texas League lead with four homers on the season.

*Tulsa's offense was held to just six hits over the two games.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will have two days off before heading to Northwest Arkansas to begin their second road trip of the season on Tuesday, April 22. First pitch for game one of the six-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

