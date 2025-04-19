Fan Rings, Mutton Bustin', Rusty Rodeo Bobbles & Guayabera Shirts on Deck

April 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks return to Whataburger Field Tuesday night, beginning a week of can't-miss giveaways, daily deals on tickets and concessions, and Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

The second homestand of 2025 is a six-game series between the Double-A clubs of the Astros and Rangers, with fans getting a second chance at Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Rings, presented by Whataburger, on Thursday, April 24. Along with Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on draft beer and frozen margaritas, it's Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi.

Mutton Bustin' Night is back Friday, April 25, as postgame the spectacle of kids vs. sheep takes centerstage in centerfield. Be there early as the first 2,000 receive a Rusty Hook Rodeo Barrel Bobblehead. The evening and bobblehead are presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union. Anddon't forget Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

Saturday, April 26 is a special 3:05 PM start time. Ballpark gates open at 1:35 with the first 2,000 through the turnstiles taking home a Hooks Guayabera Shirt, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Sunday at 5:05 PM is H-E-B Kids Day, Dollar Day, and a Hooks Umbrella giveaway courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department.

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, April 22 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code HOOKS4FOR40

A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 23 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code HOOKSBOGO

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 24 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

First 1,500 fans receive a Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring presented by Whataburger

Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 25 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Rusty Hook Rodeo Barrel Bobblehead presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union

Mutton Bustin' Night presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 26 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 3:05 pm (gates open 1:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Guayabera Shirt, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 27 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

First 1,000 fans receive a Hooks Umbrella presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

Whataburger Youth Sports Day

Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

