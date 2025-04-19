Wind Surge Sweep Doubleheader Against The Drillers

April 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge swept a Saturday doubleheader against the Tulsa Drillers by scores of 3-1 and 7-0 at ONEOK Field. A trio of home runs was enough to get by while four Wichita pitchers combined for 13 punchouts.

Ricardo Olivar left the yard to right field on a solo shot in the top of the second. The Wind Surge loaded the bases later on in the frame, and Rubel Cespedes singled back up the middle to bring in two more runs for a 3-0 Wichita lead.

Jose Ramos would hit an opposite-field home run himself in the bottom of the second to cut the Wind Surge lead to two after two innings in Game 1.

Besides that long ball from Ramos, Connor Prielipp and Darren Bowen combined to yield just three more hits over the final five innings while striking out five. Bowen earned his second win of the season, giving up just two hits with three walks and four strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Game 2 began with three perfect innings between Wichita's John Klein and Tulsa's Jerming Rosario. Tanner Schobel reached on a leadoff single in the top of the fourth, and then he scored on a single by Ben Ross two batters later.

After a trio of walks loaded the bases for the Wind Surge in the fifth, Allan Cerda went yard on a Grand Slam to left center for a 5-0 Wichita advantage.

Cerda Slam: Grand Style!

Allan Cerda clears the bases with a grand slam onto the berm.

Kyler Fedko homered to the right field corner, a two-run jack, in the top of the sixth to improve the score to 7-0 Wind Surge. Shortly afterward, the game was put into a rain delay in Tulsa and later called as a Wichita shutout win.

Klein earned the win in Game 2 to jump to 2-1 on the season, throwing four innings of one-hit baseball in a spot start with four strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Today's twin-bill was one of three doubleheaders in the Texas League (Arkansas/Springfield and Corpus Christi/Midland).

Today's doubleheader also was the first that Wichita has swept since the Wind Surge did so on June 6, 2024, by scores of 3-2 and 7-5 on the road against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Wichita is 3-1 in seven-inning doubleheader games in 2025.

Following the doubleheader, Kyler Fedko is tied for the Texas League lead in home runs (4) alongside Tulsa's Jose Ramos.

Darren Bowen and John Klein are now tied for the most wins by a Wichita pitcher (2) this season after the doubleheader sweep.

Allan Cerda's Grand Slam in Game 2 is the second Grand Slam by a Wind Surge hitter this season (Rubel Cespedes, April 9, 2025).

Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 PM on Two For Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.