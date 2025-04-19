Saturday's First Drillers Game Has Been Rained Out

April 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The first of two games scheduled to be played on Saturday between the Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge has been rained out. The Hoodie Giveaway and Easter Egg Hunt promotions in conjunction with that game will be rescheduled for a date later this season.

The Drillers and Wind Surge will now try to play a regular doubleheader later on Saturday with game one beginning at 5:00 p.m. with stadium gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games are scheduled to consist of seven innings.

At this time, the Fireworks Show, presented by Ferguson Kia, is still on as planned for after Saturday night's games.

Tickets for the Saturday, April 19 game that list a 6:00 p.m. start time will be honored for admission to the doubleheader. Those tickets will be honored for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday's rained out 1:00 p.m. game can redeem them for like tickets to the 5:00 p.m. game or for any other regular season game this year at ONEOK Field, based on availability.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2025

Saturday's First Drillers Game Has Been Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.