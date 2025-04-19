Travelers Take Both Ends of Doubleheader Over Cardinals

April 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (8-7) fell in both games of a doubleheader against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday. Game one went by a 5-2 final while game two finished 3-2. Springfield lost five of six games in the series.

GAME ONE:

W: Michael Hobbs (1-0)

L: Pete Hansen (0-1)

SV: Taylor Floyd (1)

GAME TWO:

W: Yorlin Calderon (3-0)

L: Osvaldo Berrios (1-1)

SV: Jimmy Kingsbury (1)

Notables:

Game One

Chase Davis (single) and RJ Yeager (sacrifice fly) drove in the only two runs for Springfield.

Pete Hansen struck out six batters in 4.2 innings. In back-to-back starts, he has been charged with three unearned runs.

Game Two

Springfield scored their first run on an RBI groundout from Miguel Ugueto in the sixth inning. It was his first Double-A RBI. Jeremy Rivas plated a run in the seventh on a groundout as well.

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 22, 6:05 PM @ Wichita (Minnesota)

SPR LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.38) vs TBD

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

