Rockets Lose to Broncos, 6-3

February 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Jakub Stancl versus Swift Current Broncos' Clarke Caswell

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets' Jakub Stancl versus Swift Current Broncos' Clarke Caswell(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets got their second two-goal performance of the season from stay-at-home defenceman Jackson Gillespie, but fell 6-3 to the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night at Prospera Place in the lone meeting between the two teams.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would open the scoring for the second consecutive game when Gillespie's point shot found its way past Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha for a 1-0 lead at 4:24. The lead was short lived however, as Swift Current answered back less than a minute later with defenceman Grayson Burzynski scoring his seventh of the campaign to tie the game at one. Gillespie would again fire a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and Rocha, giving the home side a 2-1 lead. The goal was Gillespie's fifth of the season, four better than his totals from a season ago. Kelowna would hold that lead until there was four seconds remaining in the frame as former Rockets defenceman Marek Rocak beat Kelowna goaltender Jake Pilon to tie the game after two after 20 minutes.

Swift Current would gain a 3-2 lead in the second thanks to Rylan Gould's 20th of the season and would extend that lead to 4-2 with Gould's second of the night and 21st of the year on the power play. Former Bronco Dawson Gerwing would get the Rockets back within a goal but Trae Wilke and Luke Mistelbacher would score into the empty net for a 6-3 Swift Current victory.

"It was kind of run and gun hockey tonight," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "I thought we lacked attention to detail away from the puck as we were trying to chase the game with the puck. It was a game within the margins and we were on the wrong side of it."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Swift Current outshot Kelowna 41-36

Kelowna went 0/1 on the power play while Swift Current went 1/4

Jackson Gillespie scored twice on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now travel to Victoria for a pair of midweek games with the Royals. The Rockets will then return home for a pair of weekend home games against the Prince George Cougars on Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.