Lethbridge Ends Hitmen Streak at Six

February 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen came close to extending their six-game win streak in a tight 4-3 loss to the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The game got off to a quick start, with Carson Wetsch putting Calgary on the board just 1:04 in. Lethbridge quickly responded, with Luke Cozens tying it up only 38 seconds later. Brayden Yager then took over for the Hurricanes, scoring a natural hat trick with three unanswered goals in the first period making it 4-1.

The second period saw a shift in momentum with Calgary taking control of the game. Anders Miller stepped in for Daniel Hauser between the pipes and held the Hurricanes scoreless for the remaining 40 minutes. The Hitmen outshot Lethbridge 17-9 in the period and scored twice to trim the deficit. Rylan Ng cut the lead in half early in the period, while Oliver Tulk followed up, scoring his 28th goal of the season on the power play to put Calgary within one.

The third period saw no scoring, despite Calgary generating several high-quality chances, including a late power play opportunity. The Hitmen outshot the Hurricanes 30-24. Calgary remains three points back of first in the Eastern Conference behind the Medicine Hat Tigers with three games in hand.

Calgary returns to action at home on Wednesday, February 5, hosting the East Division-leading Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Friday, February 7 matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00 p.m.

