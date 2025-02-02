Chiefs Stay Hot with Third-Straight Win, 5-2 over Vancouver

Vancouver, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs kept their hot streak rolling with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants Sunday night. With the win, the Chiefs completed a perfect weekend sweep after wins against the second-place Victoria Royals on Friday and the first-place Everett Silvertips on Saturday.

The first period was a fairly even affair that showcased goaltending prowess on both sides, as Spokane's Carter Esler turned aside all 12 shots while Vancouver's Hood stopped all 17.

The Chiefs found the net first just under five minutes into the middle frame, when 16-year-old defenseman Rhett Sather slid a no-look, between-the-legs backwards pass over to a backdoor Andrew Cristall, who slapped in his 33rd goal of the season to give Spokane a 1-0 lead.

Shea Van Olm added on during a power play at 9:36 with help from Cristall and Berkly Catton. Catton and Cristall extended their point streaks to 9 games tonight.

Vancouver fought back just a minute later when Cameron Schmidt got the Giants on the board with his 34th goal of the season.

The Chiefs held off the Giants until 3:48 in the third when Tyler Thorpe made it a 2-2 game with help from Maxim Muranov and Ethan Mittelsteadt.

It was St. Louis Blues defenseman prospect Will McIsaac who netted the game-winning goal midway through the third period, marking his fifth point in the last two games.

Cristall and Van Olm sealed the deal with back-to-back empty neters at 18:20 and 19:55 to secure the 5-2 Spokane victory.

The Chiefs outshot the Giants 46-41, as rookie netminder Carter Esler posted a new career-high 39 saves.

Spokane went 2/3 on the power play, while their league-leading penalty kill squashed 2/2 man advantages for Vancouver.

The Chiefs' top line of Shea Van Olm, Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall has combined for 26 points over this weekend's three wins, including 10 tonight.

Spokane improves to 33-16-0-0 on the season and is 13 points behind the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips (36-8-4-3) with two games in hand.

Up next, the Chiefs will take on the Seattle Thunderbirds on the road Friday, February 7 before returning home to face the Victoria Royals on Saturday, February 8. Saturday is the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 2,000 fans through the gates will get a Berkly Catton bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola.

