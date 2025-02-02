Broncos End Road-Trip on a High with 6-3 Win in Kelowna

February 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Kelowna, BC - Rylan Gould & Marek Ročák had three points as the Swift Current Broncos picked up a vital two points on the road in Kelowna Saturday night with a 6-3 win over the Rockets at Prospera Place.

The Rockets would open the scoring at 4:24 as Jackson Gilliespe's point shot would solve Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) to give Kelowna the lead, but the Broncos wouldn't back as 53 second later Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would walk in and fire his 7th of the season Carter Moen (Swift Current, SK) & Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) for a 1-1 split through the first half of the period. The Rockets would get another point shot through later in the period from Gilliespie at 16:05 to regain the lead at 2-1. But with time running down in the first Marek Ročák (Valasske Klobouky, CZE) would wire his 3rd of the season from Burzynski with just 4.4 seconds left in period bringing the game dead even at 2-2.

Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would give the Broncos the lead in the 2nd period with the lone mark as he'd bang in his 20th of the season from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & Marek Ročák at 7:30. Swift Current would take the lead for the first time going to the third all trip up 3-2.

In the final minutes before making the trip back to Swift Current the Broncos would give themselves some breathing room in the 3rd period as Rylan Gould would score the Broncos first power play goal of the trip for his 21st of the season from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) and Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) at 5:31. But it would be a familiar face that would keep things close as the Rockets would get a re-direct goal from former Bronco Dawson Gerwing ar 14:41 to give life to the trailing Rockets. But with the empty net, the Broncos would cash in twice as Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) & Luke Mistelbcher (Steinbach, MB) would seal Kelowna's fate and skate away with a 6-3 victory.

Swift Current finishes the BC road-trip with a 3-2 record and now are 25-20-1-1 on the campaign. They'll turn their attention to the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday, February 7th before returning home February 8th against the Wenatchee Wild.

