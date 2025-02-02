Giants Drop Tight Affair to Chiefs

February 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood grabs a puck out of the air(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs broke a 2-2 deadlock midway through the third period and added two empty net goals to defeat the Vancouver Giants 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 24-19-6, while Spokane improves to 33-16-0-0.

Cameron Schmidt and Tyler Thorpe provided the goals for Vancouver. Burke Hood stopped 41 of 44 shots in the Giants crease.

Andrew Cristall had a pair of goals for the Chiefs, as did Shea Van Olm, with Will McIsaac netting the game-winner. Sixteen year old Carter Esler made 39 saves in net for Spokane.

GAME SUMMARY

The game was scoreless through 20 minutes, but not due to a lack of chances, as the Chiefs fired 17 shots on goal in the opening frame, while the Giants had 12. Yet both goaltenders remained perfect after one period.

Cristall opened the scoring at the 4:46 mark of the second period when he got loose at the side of the net and tapped it in for his 33rd of the season.

Van Olm doubled the Chiefs lead on a power play several minutes later.

Fifty-eight seconds after Van Olm's tally, Schmidt cut Spokane's lead in half with a dazzling individual effort, chipping the puck out of his own zone down the right boards, where he raced onto it first and then dangled his way in between the two defenders before backhanding home a shot for his 34th goal of the year.

Vancouver found the 2-2 equalizer 3:48 into the third period after a strong net drive from Maxim Muranov led to a loose puck in the crease, which Thorpe was able to tap in for his 21st of the season.

Midway through the third period, McIsaac joined the play late and got a cross-ice pass from Owen Martin at the right circle and proceeded to snap home the eventual game-winning-goal.

Cristall and Van Olm would each add empty-net goals to make it a 5-2 final.

THEY SAID IT

"I thought we played excellent tonight. I thought our team game, we knew who we had to play against - certain guys on the opposition and I thought we did a really good job of eliminating a lot of the stuff that they create offensively. Our kids did an exceptional job. We lost [Colton] Alain after the fight there and then we were down to five 'D' and I thought everyone did a really good job stepping up. I thought we deserved at least a point tonight. We had some chances that were 'how did it not go in,' so to speak. They're a good team. Arguably the best team in our league and I thought we did a really good job." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 12/12/17 = 41 | SPO - 17/13/16 = 46

PP: VAN- 0/2 | SPO - 1/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 38 | SPO - 26

3 STARS

1st: SPO - Will McIsaac - GWG, 6 SOG, +3

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 41 saves on 44 shots

3rd: SPO - Carter Esler - 39 saves on 41 shots

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (41 saves / 44 shots)

Spokane: WIN - Carter Esler (39 saves / 41 shots)

THIS AND THAT

With a goal, Schmidt now has points in 11 of his last 13 games, with 19 points in those 13 games (8G-11A)

With a goal, Thorpe now has six goals in his last nine games. He is T-4th in the WHL in shots on goal with 193

UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, February 2 Spokane 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Friday, February 7 Portland 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Saturday, February 8 Everett 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centr

The Giants have two home games next weekend, Friday, February 7 at 7 PM against Portland and Saturday, February 8 against Everett. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

