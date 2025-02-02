Giants Crush Blazers 9-2

February 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants raced out to a 4-0 lead on Saturday night against the Kamloops Blazers and never looked back, riding their way to a convincing 9-2 win at the Langley Events Centre.

The victory improves Vancouver's record this season to 24-18-6, while Kamloops falls to 18-26-3-0. The G-Men are now 11-5-2 since December 15 and 5-2-1 in their last eight.

Both Ty Halaburda and Adam Titlbach scored a pair of goals, with Ryan Lin, Connor Levis, Cameron Schmidt, Tyler Thorpe and Caden Cail each found the back of the net as well. Brady Smith stopped 28 of 30 in the Giants crease to improve to 3-1 since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

Samuel Borschowa and Nathan Behm provided the goals for Kamloops.

The Giants scored just over five minutes into the opening period on a power play goal from Ryan Lin.

Levis would then extend Vancouver's lead to 2-0 off a great slap pass from Colton Roberts.

Before the period was done, Halaburda would score two in a row - once on the power play and once at even strength - to make it 4-0 for the Giants after just one period.

Titlbach would score his first of the night very early in period two after Tyus Sparks created a turnover to make it 5-0.

Then on another Giants power play, Schmidt would one-time home his 33rd goal of the season from the left circle to make it 6-0.

Titlbach made it 7-0 with a goal off a 3-on-2 rush to make the score 7-0 late in the second.

Kamloops scored a goal with one second remaining in the middle frame to make it 7-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Thorpe scored early on a backhand in front and Cail scored on a 2-on-1, before Kamloops got one more late tally, making it a 9-2 final. THEY SAID IT

"Our group yesterday as a whole weren't pleased with our effort and how we lost the game more than anything that was a little disappointing for our group here. We had a meeting after the game last night and we had another long meeting here before today's game to talk about some things and you want exactly the response that we got tonight." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on bouncing back from Friday's 5-2 loss

"You're kind of hoping as far as from a coaching standpoint that there aren't any penalties at the beginning of the game because you lose rhythm and certainly yesterday in Seattle we lost our rhythm because we had so many penalties and the bench is shortened up and you've got guys sitting on the bench for a long time. All these kids - all the athletes, they want to get going as quick as possible and I thought we did right away too. Fortunate enough to get off to another lead. - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros

"There weren't a whole lot of Grade A chances [given up] and I think a lot of that has to do with at the end of the game, we call it garbage time sometimes, as far as we've shortened the bench in one direction to get other guys out there. You don't want to guys letting their foot off the gas, but it's human instinct at that time. They're going out there just trying to get through the game without getting hurt." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 14/8/7 = 29 | KAM - 8/7/15 = 30

PP: VAN- 3/4 | KAM - 0 /2

Face-Offs: VAN - 35 | KAM - 38 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 2G, 4 SOG, +2

3rd: VAN - Adam Titlbach - 2G, 3 SOG, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Brady Smith (28 saves / 30 shots)

Kamloops: LOSS - Logan Edmonstone (10 saves / 14 shots); relieved by Alex Scheiwiller (10 saves / 15 shots) THIS AND THAT

the Giants are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games, outscoring their opponents 39-20 in those games

nine different players had multi-point nights (Halaburda, Leslie, Levis, Lin, Lipinski, Roberts, Schmidt, Sparks and Titlbach)

With four points (1G-3A), Schmidt now has equalled his point total from last season (58) in 17 less games. His 33 goals are T-3rd in the WHL

With two goals, Halaburda now has recorded three consecutive 20-goal seasons (21 in 2022-23; 21 in 2023-24; 20 so far in 2024-25)

With three assists, Colton Roberts set a new career high for points in a game. He previously had 12 career two-point games

With a goal, Thorpe now has back-to-back 20 goal seasons. After six points in 48 games in his rookie season, Thorpe now has 83 points in 99 games over his last two seasons combined (43G-40A) UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, February 2 Spokane 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Friday, February 7 Portland 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Saturday, February 8 Everett 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

