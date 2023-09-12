Rocket City Trash Pandas Unveil Full 2024 Schedule

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to reveal the schedule for the 2024 Southern League season. The fourth season in Rocket City history will open on the road on Friday, April 5 at Tennessee before Opening Night at Toyota Field, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons.

"It's difficult to believe the 2023 season is almost over," Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Farhmann said. "Preparations are already underway for the 2024 season, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Toyota Field to Have A Blast next season."

Big home games at Toyota Field include a Mother's Day matchup against Mississippi on Sunday, May 12, a Memorial Day weekend series against Montgomery wrapping up on Sunday, May 26, an Independence Day showdown against Birmingham on Thursday, July 4, and a Labor Day weekend series against Tennessee concluding on Sunday, September 1.

The full 138-game schedule runs from April 5 until Sunday, September 15 and features 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven Southern League opponents. The Trash Pandas will play 84 total games against North Division rivals Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee as well as 54 games against South Division foes Biloxi, Mississippi, Montgomery, and Pensacola.

The Trash Pandas will end the first half of the season with a six-game series against Biloxi at Toyota Field from June 18-23 and wrap up the regular season with a six-game series at Chattanooga from September 10-15. The final home series at Toyota Field is scheduled for September 3-8 vs. Biloxi.

The Trash Pandas are expecting to welcome their one millionth fan to Toyota Field during the first half of the 2024 season. Since play began in 2021, the Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance each season, with more than 920,000 fans entering through the Toyota Field gates over the team's first three seasons.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as on Opening Night on April 9, an Independence Day spectacular on July 4, and special Labor Day Fireworks on Sunday, September 1 for a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2024.

More weekly promotions return including Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays, Extended Happy Hour on Thursdays, and Kids Run The Bases following each Sunday home game. A full list of promotions will be unveiled in 2024. All promotions are subject to change. Game times for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

Fans that have booked groups for the 2023 season within our hospitality spaces will receive first access to renew for dates during the 2024 season. Full ticket information for the 2024 Trash Pandas season will be revealed later this fall.

