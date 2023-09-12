Kingham Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett Among Tuesday's Roster Shakeup

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before today's 6:35 pm series opener against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Nolan Kingham has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, while RHP Jose Montilla, RHP Trey Riley, and RHP Peyton Williams have been reinstated from the Mississippi Development List.

Kingham, 27, made seven appearances six starts for the M-Braves in 2023, going 4-2 with a 4.11 ERA (16 ER/35.0 IP), 22 strikeouts, and 12 strikeouts. With Gwinnett this season, the Las Vegas native was 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA (26 ER/46.1 IP), 34 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 19 games (seven starts).

OF Brandon Parker has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, and in a corresponding move, OF Jacob Pearson has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List.

Parker, 24, left Sunday's game in the second inning and was batting .161 with one double, four RBI, and nine walks in 11 games. The Saucier, MS native was promoted to Mississippi on August 22 from High-A Rome. Atlanta drafted Parker in the 10th Round in 2019 out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Pearson, 25, was placed on the 7-day Injured List on July 19 and returns on Tuesday. The West Monroe, LA native has appeared in 27 games for the M-Braves this season, batting .138 with two triples, two home runs, and six RBI.

Also, on Tuesday, LHP Hayden Harris and RHP Tyler Owens were placed on the Development List to participate in Atlanta Braves Instructional League activities at the North Port, FL, spring training complex.

Harris, 24, appeared in 40 games this season over three levels of the Atlanta Braves organization, going 5-4 with a 4.10 ERA (27 ER/59.1 IP), 24 walks, and 91 strikeouts. Harris had a 13.8 strikeout/9IP ratio. Harris was 3-2 in Mississippi with a 2.83 ERA (11 ER/35.0 IP), 17 walks, 50 strikeouts, and a 12.9 SO/9 IP ratio.

Owens, 22, had a 3.03 ERA (22 ER/65.1 IP) over 29 games (15 starts) this season between Rome and Mississippi, posting 67 strikeouts to 22 walks. The Ocala, FL native converted was 4-for-4 in save opportunities.

The M-Braves have made 33 roster moves since August 22, including the promotions of Atlanta's first two selections in the 2023 draft, RHP Hurston Waldrep, and tonight's starter, RHP Drue Hackenberg.

The M-Braves begin the final series of the 2023 season tonight against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv. 2024 Mississippi Braves season tickets are on sale now by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

