Smokies Crowned Second Half North Division Champions

September 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, TN- The Tennessee Smokies walked off the Rocket City Trash Pandas to win the second half of the North Division. Rocket City was down to its last out when Tucker Flint hit a game-tying home run to tie it up at 7.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Haydn McGeary led off the inning with a walk to put the game winning runner aboard. Matt Shaw singled to put the winning run in scoring position. The very next batter Pablo Aliendo hit the game winning single, scoring pinch runner Christian Franklin to win it 7-6.

Cayne Ueckert got the win, despite giving up the game-tying two run home run by Flint. Rocket City reliever Luke Murphy got the loss as he was unable to record a single out in the ninth inning. The Smokies and the Trash Pandas play again tomorrow night at 7:00 P.M.

