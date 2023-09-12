Luis De Avila Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball has announced that Mississippi Braves LHP Luis De Avila has been named the Double-A Southern League Pitcher of the Week for September 4-10. De Avila's recognition comes a week after Alan Rangel took home Pitcher of the Week honors, August 28-September 3.

De Avila struck out a career-high ten batters in Mississippi's 1-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies last Thursday at Trustmark Park. The 22-year-old from San Estanislao, Colombia, surrendered just one hit over 6.0 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and three walks in his organizational-leading 24th start. De Avila becomes the first M-Braves hurler to win Southern League Pitcher of the Week twice this season, winning the July 18-23 award.

Atlanta's No. 14 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, ranks among the Southern League leaders in innings pitched (119.1, 2nd), ERA (3.32, 3rd), opponents' batting average (.220, 3rd), WHIP (1.28, 7th), strikeouts (124, 8th), and starts (24, T-5th). De Avila's ERA ranks second to Gwinnett's Alan Winans in the Atlanta Braves' minor league system.

Previous Mississippi Braves pitchers winning Pitcher of the Week awards this season are Domingo Robles (5/1-7), Scott Blewett (8/1-6), and Rangel (8/28-9/3).

After Monday's travel day, the M-Braves begin their final series of the 2023 season on Tuesday night in Pensacola. The first pitch at Blue Wahoos Stadium is set for 6:35 pm. For 2024 season tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

