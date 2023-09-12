Shuckers Announce Roster Moves Prior to Series-Opener against Biscuits

September 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that infielders Brock Wilken and Eric Brown Jr., along with right-handed reliever Shane Smith, have been promoted to Biloxi from High-A Wisconsin. Catcher Nick Kahle has also been activated from the 7-Day Injured List.

In corresponding moves, catcher Jason Lopez, right-handed pitcher Kaleb Bowman, right-handed pitcher Robbie Baker and infielder Felix Valerio have been placed on the Development List.

Wilken, the Brewers' first-round selection in the 2023 Draft out of Wake Forest, hit .289 with 11 extra-base hits in 34 games with Wisconsin. Wilken also recorded a hit in 13 of his final 15 games with the Timber Rattlers.

Brown, Jr., selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft out of Coastal Carolina, appeared in 63 games with Wisconsin. Over eight games in September, Brown hit .324 (11-34) with five stolen bases. On the year, his 37 stolen bases were the fifth-most in the Midwest League.

Biloxi will be Smith's third stop in 2023 after making 19 appearances in Single-A Carolina and 17 appearances in High-A Wisconsin. With Wisconsin, Smith held a 1.37 ERA in 26.1 innings. Smith was signed by the Brewers in 2021 as an undrafted Free Agent out of Wake Forest.

Kahle was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on July 27. Kahle has three home runs and 17 RBI in 25 games with Biloxi in 2023.

Brown, Jr. will wear No. 29, Wilken will wear No. 40 and Smith will wear No. 35.

The active roster currently stands at 28 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.