Biscuits Overwhelmed by Shuckers, 11-7

September 12, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - The Biscuits (76-57) fell behind early and could not recover as the Biloxi Shuckers (73-59) took the series opener by a score of 11-7 on Tuesday night at MGM Park.

Junior Caminero started strong for the Butter and Blue by smashing a solo-home run over the left-field wall to make the score 1-0 in the first inning. Despite the third baseman recording his 20th homer of the season, things would go south from there.

After cruising through the bottom of the first, Graeme Stinson (3-6) surrendered seven runs in the second as Biloxi claimed a 7-1 lead. Ethan Murray brought in the first pair of runs with a single and was followed by a grand slam from Brock Wilken. Wes Clarke capped off the scoring run with a homer of his own as Montgomery faced a steep uphill battle.

Clarke added to the deficit in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI-single, but the Biscuits were able to make a response. A pair of RBIs from Heriberto Hernandez and Caminero cut the deficit to five, but Jeferson Quero's solo-home run made the score 9-3 after five innings of play.

The sixth inning saw Carson Williams record his first career Double-A RBIs with a two-run double to left field along with an RBI-single for Hernandez. Williams was called up from the Bowling Green Hot Rods earlier in the day and finished with two hits and two RBIs in his Biscuits debut.

However, an error from the shortstop allowed Murray and Lamar Sparks to cross the plate and make the score 11-6 in the eighth. Kenny Piper recorded a solo-shot in the ninth, but it would not be enough as the Shuckers claimed the victory.

Zach Vennaro (5-3) earned the win and Ryan Middendorf earned the save while Stinson took the loss. The defeat snaps Montgomery's 10-game winning streak and puts Biloxi in a position to move into first place in the South Division with a win tomorrow night.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will run it back at MGM Park on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:35 p.m. CST. The featured pitching matchup pits Patrick Wicklander (4-2) against Carlos F. Rodriguez (9-5) for Biloxi.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.