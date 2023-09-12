Wilken's Dream Debut Leads Shuckers to 11-7 Win Over Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - In June, Brock Wilken was leading the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the College World Series, three months later, a second-inning grand slam in his Double-A debut helped lead the Biloxi Shuckers (73-59, 39-24) to an 11-7, series-opening, win over the Montgomery Biscuits (76-57, 40-24) at MGM Park on Tuesday night. The win turns the remaining series into a best-of-five set, with each team needing to win three of the final five games to reach the playoffs.

The Biscuits started the scoring in the first with a solo home run from Junior Caminero, his 20th Double-A homer of the year. In the second, the Biscuits got three on, but Shuckers' starter Adam Seminaris worked around the runners with a caught stealing, flyout and a strikeout.

In the bottom of the second, after the first two batters were retired, Carlos Rodriguez and Freddy Zamora tallied base hits, putting runners at second and third. Ethan Murray then gave Biloxi the lead with a two-RBI single on a 108 MPH ground ball up the middle. After walks to Isaac Collins and Jackson Chourio, Wilken walked up for his second Double-A plate appearance. The Brewers' 2023 first-round deposited a ball over the wall in left, giving Biloxi a 6-1 lead on his first Double-A hit, a grand slam. Wes Clarke then followed with a solo shot of his own, giving Biloxi a seven-run inning, and a six-run lead. The Shuckers added on in the fourth with an RBI single from Clarke, making it 8-1.

The Biscuits staged a comeback attempt in the fifth, scoring two on an RBI groundout from Heriberto Hernandez and an RBI single from Caminero, making it 8-3. Biloxi struck back with a solo shot from Jeferson Quero to start the fifth, extending the lead to 9-3. Montgomery added on three more in the sixth with a two-RBI double from Carson Williams and an RBI single from Hernandez, making it 9-6. The double for Williams was his first RBI hit in Double-A and marked a multi-hit game in his debut.

The Shuckers added insurance in the eighth with two runs scoring on an error from Williams at short off a 102 MPH groundball from Wilken, his third batted ball of the day with an exit velocity of 100-plus. Despite the five-run lead, Kenny Piper led off the ninth with a solo shot for the Biscuits. They then loaded the bases for the third straight inning before Ryan Middendorf induced a fielders' choice from Junior Caminero, securing the 11-7 win. The Biscuits stranded 13 runners and the Shuckers held them to 4-16 with runners in scoring position. Zach Vennaro (5-3) earned the win while Biscuits' starter Graeme Stinson (3-6) earned the loss. Middendorf picked up his second save of the year.

