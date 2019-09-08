Rockers Squeak by in Pitchers' Duel

September 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, New Jersey - The High Point Rockers (28-30, 69-59) got the better end of a pitchers' duel in a 2-0 win over the Somerset Patriots (20-37, 62-65) Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings before High Point struck first in the top of the fifth. A two-out rally, culminating in a two-run single from Giovanny Alfonzo put the Rockers ahead.

That proved to be the only runs in a ballgame that only took 2:06 to conclude.

Somerset got an impressive start for right-hander Liam O'Sullivan (L, 5-9). The Massachusetts native tossed his second complete-game of the year, limiting the Rockers to just two runs scattered across six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

High Point starter Craig Stem (W, 5-3) worked seven shutout, two-hit innings to earn the win. Ryan Kelly (S, 12) worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn the save.

