Rockers Squeak by in Pitchers' Duel
September 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The High Point Rockers (28-30, 69-59) got the better end of a pitchers' duel in a 2-0 win over the Somerset Patriots (20-37, 62-65) Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.
The game was scoreless through the first four innings before High Point struck first in the top of the fifth. A two-out rally, culminating in a two-run single from Giovanny Alfonzo put the Rockers ahead.
That proved to be the only runs in a ballgame that only took 2:06 to conclude.
Somerset got an impressive start for right-hander Liam O'Sullivan (L, 5-9). The Massachusetts native tossed his second complete-game of the year, limiting the Rockers to just two runs scattered across six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
High Point starter Craig Stem (W, 5-3) worked seven shutout, two-hit innings to earn the win. Ryan Kelly (S, 12) worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn the save.
The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues at home on Tuesday, September 10th against the Sugar Land Skeeters. The game will feature the season's fourth and final Bark In The Park game. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Liam O'Sullivan
