Revs Win Finale vs. Crabs, Increase Division Lead

September 8, 2019





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Park, taking the final two games including the rubber match of the weekend series. York has won three of four overall, improving to 34-22 in the second half, and now leads the Freedom Division by a season-high 4.0 games for first place with 14 remaining in the regular season, lowering its magic number to 10 to clinch a division title. Austin Steinfort (3-1) earned the win on Sunday with five shutout innings. The righty worked around a pair of walks to toss a scoreless top of the first inning to get the day started.

York's offense got on the board early as Zach Sullivan drove a leadoff triple off the wall in right center field. After Welington Dotel struck out and Telvin Nash walked, Isaias Tejeda recorded a sacrifice fly to deep right to give the Revs the early 1-0 advantage.

Steinfort and Blue Crabs starter Kevin McGovern both recorded a pair of scoreless frames in the second and third innings.

After Steinfort recorded his fourth consecutive scoreless inning to start his day, the Revs cushioned their lead in the bottom of the frame.

McGovern retired the first two men of the inning, but Ryan Dent doubled to left to keep the inning alive. Henry Castillo followed with a walk. Alvaro Rondon lined an RBI single through the hole at short and third to double the lead at 2-0. Sullivan continued his tremendous day when he lined an RBI single to center to score Castillo and move the lead to 3-0.

Following Steinfort's fifth scoreless inning, Nash led off the bottom of the fifth by slamming his 37th home run of the season into the playground in left-center to extend the lead to 4-0.

Southern Maryland scored its first and only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of a Travis Witherspoon solo home run to left off reliever Joe Jones, cutting the lead to 4-1. Lefty Robert Carson entered to escape a jam, leaving the bases loaded on his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance.

Josh Smoker appeared out of the bullpen for the third consecutive day and tossed a scoreless seventh inning. Josh Judy followed with a scoreless top of the eighth inning while picking up a pair of strikeouts.

The Revs added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Castillo capped off a 12-pitch at-bat by lining an RBI single to right to drive the lead to 5-1.

Victor Capellan shut the door in the ninth, allowing just a two-out double to Tony Thomas en route to a scoreless inning.

Notes: York finishes the season series 16-4 against Southern Maryland, matching the best record against an opponent in one season in franchise history (16-4 vs. Lancaster in 2010). Steinfort has won three of his first four starts and has totaled 11.0 scoreless innings in two victories vs. Southern Maryland. Nash's 37 home run are fifth-most in a season in Atlantic League history and one shy of matching Hector Villanueva (2000 Atlantic City) for fourth-most. The home run was the record 90th of Nash's Revs career. Nash also walked twice and now has a club record 93 walks on the season, climbing within eight of the league record. Smoker and Capellan both worked out of the bullpen for the third consecutive day, marking the first time this season that any Revs reliever has pitched on three consecutive days. York righty Mitch Atkins (10-4, 2.96) starts the opening game of a seven-game road trip on Monday at Long Island against Ducks righty Vin Mazzaro (8-4, 4.52) at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call, immediately following The Baltimore Baseball Show with Dan Connolly which airs at 6 p.m.

