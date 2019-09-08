Perfect 10: Ducks Sweep Skeeters in Waddle-Off Fashion

September 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

D.J. Peterson opened the scoring for Sugar Land with an RBI single to right field in the first inning off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. Steve Lombardozzi tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center off Skeeters starter Dallas Beeler.

The Skeeters took the lead back in the third on a two-run single to left field by Juan Silverio. A solo home run to left by Peterson in the seventh extended the visitors' lead to 4-1.

It stayed that way until the ninth when Long Island rallied for seven runs to win the ballgame. A pinch-hit two-run single to center field by Hector Sanchez, a bases loaded walk to Lombardozzi and a walk-off grand slam to left field off the bat of L.J. Mazzilli gave the Flock the improbable victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Iorio lasted five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking five. Beeler pitched six innings, giving up a run on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Brandon Sherman (1-0) earned his first professional win, tossing a scoreless ninth inning and striking out one. Felipe Paulino (2-1) took the loss, conceding four runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with three hits, four RBIs and a run. Lombardozzi chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Rey Fuentes added two hits and two runs.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Monday night when they open a four-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Prostate Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, presented by Fans for the Cure. It's also a K-Man Merch Monday, and if the designated K-Man on the Revolution strikes out during the game, fans will receive discounts on a select item in the Waddle In Shop. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (8-4, 4.52) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Mitch Atkins (10-4, 2.96).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.