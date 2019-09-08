Martinez Keys Bees With Triple

September 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Ozzie Martinez tripled to left center for the crucial blow in the fourth inning of Game Two, leading the New Britain Bees to a sweep of the Lancaster Barnstormers with a 3-1 decision.

Earlier, David Roseboom pitched a two-hit shutout, outdueling Jonathan Albaladejo, 1-0, as the Bees took the opener (see separate story).

With one out in the fourth, Zach Collier, whose homer won the opener, grounded a single into right off Bryan Harper (0-5). The New Britain right fielder stole both second and third, bringing up Martinez. He took Harper over the head of center fielder Darian Sandford to drive home Collier with the go-ahead run. Rando Moreno followed with a ground single into left for the 3-1 lead.

The Barnstormers picked up a pair of two-out walks in the fifth but never put together a serious threat against the New Britain bullpen.

Joe Terdoslavich produced Lancaster's only run of the afternoon with a bizarre inside-the-park home run with two outs in the top of the first inning. The Lancaster third baseman screamed a one-hop ground ball past first baseman Mike Carp and down the right field line. Collier went to play the ball as New Britain relievers scrambled to move chairs. The Bees signaled that the ball went out of play but never got the call from first base umpire Ryan Benson. Terdoslavich continued to motor around the bags, beating a late, desperation throw home for his 22nd home run of the season.

New Britain answered immediately. Alejandro Chacin walked Darren Ford to open the bottom of the first. Ryan Jackson drilled a single into right center to send Ford to third, and the run scored on a single to right by Mike Carp.

Dakota Smith (1-0), the second of five New Britain pitchers earned the win. Jim Fuller retired the side in order in the seventh for his 21st save.

Lancaster is off on both Monday and Tuesday and will open a two-game series against High Point on Wednesday evening at 6:30. Right-hander Connor Overton is schedule to take the hill for the Barnstormers. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: The inside-the-park homer was the first by a Barnstormer since Beau Amaral performed the feat against Sugar Land in 2017...Lancaster lost a doubleheader for the seventh time in 2019...The Barnstormers tragic number was reduced to one.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.