Albaladejo Stellar In Loss

Jonathan Albaladejo was terrific on Sunday afternoon. David Roseboom, his mound opponent was virtually unhittable.

Zach Collier drilled a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the second inning to provide the difference as the New Britain Bees captured a 1-0 decision in the opener of a doubleheader at New Britain Stadium.

Albaladejo (2-11) went the distance on a three-hitter. As good as his pitching performance was, his defense may have been even better. With runners at second and third and two outs in the third inning, Jason Rogers spanked a hard ground ball that appeared destined for center field and a two-run single, but Albaladejo reacted quickly and turned the stop into the final out of the inning.

In the sixth, after Darren Ford walked and stole second, the Lancaster righty made three consecutive plays, two with his glove and one with his bare hand, around an intentional walk to keep the Bees from scoring any more.

He went the six-inning distance, allowing three hits while walking three and striking out two for his fifth quality start of the season.

Roseboom (4-2) hardly gave an inch. Lancaster mustered a one-out single by Anderson De La Rosa, who was snuffed out on a steal attempt, in the second and a one-out single by Greg Golson in the third. The left-hander retired the final 14 Barnstormers that he faced, finishing the game with the two-hit shutout. He walked none and fanned eight.

New Britain's defense, especially the infield on the left side, provided Roseboom with plenty of assistance. Third baseman Ozzie Martinez made two diving stops toward the hole against Melvin Mercedes. Shortstop Ryan Jackson fielded Destin Hood's sharp grounder into the hole and turned it into the final out of the game.

Game two of the doubleheader will feature right-hander Alejandro Chacin (1-4) of the Barnstormers against right-hander Sam Gervacio (4-5) of the Bees.

NOTES: The game was the fastest seven-inning game played by the Barnstormers this season at one hour, 41 minutes...Albaladejo threw the third straight quality start by a Barnstormer this weekend.

