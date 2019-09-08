Crabs Drop Crucial Finale

York, PA - After taking the series opener and the falling in game two of the series, the Blue Crabs went in to game three feeling like their backs were against the wall, four and a half back in the playoff race with 14 games left in the season. York got an early lead and never let go in a 5-1 heartbreaking loss for Southern Maryland at the hands of the York Revolution.

Following a Blue Crabs debut of seven scoreless innings, Kevin McGovern (L, 1-1) got his second Atlantic League start in the finale of a three game set with the Revs. It started with a familiar facet of scoring for York in this series, a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Both sides traded scoreless innings until the bottom of the fourth. York's Alvaro Rondon brought in a run on a single to left field, and Zach Sullivan brought in another to give the Revs a 3-0 advantage.

Telvin Nash homered in the fifth before the Blue Crabs posted a crooked number in the sixth when the Blue Crabs' Travis Witherspoon homered against his former team to make it a 4-1 game.

York added on one more in the eighth, and the Blue Crabs fell in a 5-1 final score, accumulating just six hits on the day.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

