Revs Rebound to Blast Blue Crabs on Big Saturday Night at PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution bounced back in a big way from being one-hit the night before, blasting the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 12-6 on 5,731 fans at PeoplesBank Park on Saturday evening. The win coupled with two Sugar Land losses in a doubleheader at Long Island increases the Revs' first place division lead to 3.0 games, matching a season-high, while their magic number to win the second half lowers to 12. York will go for the series win on Sunday at 1 p.m. before heading on a week-long road trip. York fell behind early as Southern Maryland scored a pair of two-out runs in the first on a Tony Thomas chopper down the third base line that was ruled fair. Thomas picked up an RBI double on the play and came all the way around to score himself on an error as the throw home skipped away.

The Revs had a massive answer, scoring five times in the bottom of the first for a 5-2 lead. Zach Sullivan sparked things with a base hit to right-center and stole second while Welington Dotel worked a walk. With one out, Isaias Tejeda ripped an RBI single to left for his 80th RBI of the season. Carlos Franco followed by slamming a three-run home run to left-center to go up 4-2. James Skelton kept the inning alive with a two-out single to right and scored on Henry Castillo's double deep to the gap in right-center.

Kent Blackstone pulled a two-run single into right in the top of the second as the lead quickly dwindled to 5-4.

York answered right back as Dotel hammered a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the second, pushing the lead to 7-4.

The Crabs scored two runs for the third consecutive inning in the top of the third. Thomas led off with a triple to deep left-center to chase York starter Ricky Eusebio, and Cory Vaughn greeted reliever Orleny Quiroz with an RBI double down the right field line. Josh McAdams added a two-out RBI triple down the right field line to cut the York lead to 7-6.

The Revs ballooned the lead back to 10-6 with three runs in the fourth. Sullivan racked up his third hit and third run of the night with a leadoff triple off the right field fence and circled the bases himself as the throw skipped away at third and went out of play for an error. After reliever Ryan Chaffee walked the bases loaded and was lifted, Franco greeted righty Kevin Munson with a sac fly to deep left-center for his season-high-tying fourth RBI of the night. Skelton added an RBI single to left, part of a 4-for-5 performance.

Castillo added an RBI single in the sixth and Tejeda launched a towering home run to left, his 21st of the season in the bottom of the eighth to close the scoring and cap a 17-hit attack for the Revs.

The Revs bullpen was outstanding, allowing just one run in seven innings including scoreless ball over the final six innings of the game. Robert Carson worked a seventh consecutive scoreless outing with a 1-2-3 fourth. Cesar Cabral retired one batter in the fifth before exiting due to injury. Josh Smoker handled the next five outs, totaling three strike outs. Victor Capellan was perfect in the seventh, and Josh Judy and Jameson McGrane each stranded two runners in scoreless frames to close it out.

Notes: The Revs improve to 15-4 against the Blue Crabs on the season, their second-highest win total against an opponent in a season in franchise history. York will look to match their best record against an opponent in one season in club history in Sunday's series finale (16-4 vs. Lancaster in 2010). York's three-game lead for first place matches a season-high. York's three home runs increases the Revs' season total to a league-leading 149, just three shy of matching a club record (152 set in 2012). York righty Austin Steinfort (2-1, 3.31) faces Crabs lefty Kevin McGovern (1-0, 0.00) on Sunday at 1 p.m. It is Sunday Family Funday presented by Weis Markets featuring pre-game autographs & catch on the field sessions and post-game kids run the bases. It is also Bark in the Park presented by East York Veterinary Center and the day features Pokemon Character Appearances. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

