Rockers Back at Capital Credit Union Park to Host Rafters

June 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will head back home to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the third time this season. First pitch at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon will be at 6:35 p.m.

On Wednesday night, the Rockers lost the second annual I-41 Showdown against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-4. This game, held at Neuroscience group field was dominated by the two starting pitchers, but timely hitting from Rockers center fielder Jojo Jackson put the Rockers up 4-2 late in the game. However, Fond du Lac was able to rally all the way back and Dock Spider left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical) drew a walk with the bases loaded to win the game.

Drawing the start on the mound was Cole Peschl (Charleston). The right-hander excelled on the mound, striking out seven batters across seven innings. After allowing one earned run in the first, he pitched six consecutive scoreless innings.

Green Bay's 6-4 record leaves them in a tie with the Wausau Woodchucks at the top of the Great Lakes West Division. Wisconsin Rapids is currently in a three-way tie for third place with Lakeshore and Madison, who all have 5-5 records.

So far this season, Green Bay leads the season series against Wisconsin Rapids 2-0. In the previous meeting between these two teams, the Rockers won 8-2, receiving help at the plate from Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) who had two RBIs in his road debut.

On the hill for the Rockers in Thursday night's matchup will be Grayson Walker (Dickinson). This will be Walker's second appearance against the Rafters this season. Last time out, he thrived on the mound striking out eight batters across six innings of work.

Pitching for the Rafters will be Josh Howitt (CSU-Fullerton). This is Howitt's second season pitching for Wisconsin Rapids. In one appearance this season, he has six strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed through four innings.

Thursday night's matchup will also be another Thirsty Thursday. Fans over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy half-priced tap beer through the fifth inning. Additionally, tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio will be $30.

Tuesday night's pregame concert will be performed by the New Dueling Pianos. Music will begin when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. They will also play music every half inning throughout the course of the entire game.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.