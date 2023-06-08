Pit Spitters Send Battle Jacks to the Pound

Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks today, 14-3. The team stays put in Battle Creek tomorrow evening to face off against the Battle Jacks at 6:35 p.m.

The Pit Spitters offense opened strong against the Battle Jacks scoring nine runs in the first inning. Jayden Dentler, settled in and threw five innings, giving up three hits, and one earned run. The Pit Spitters pitching dominated throughout the evening; RHP Mitch White came in for the sixth inning and gave up one run on one hit. RHP Tyler Mckinstry threw an inning of shutout ball in the bottom of the seventh inning on nine pitches striking out one. RHP Easton Johnson came in for the bottom of the eighth inning striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of work.

The Pit Spitters offense exploded for nine runs in the top of the first inning beginning with four straight walks drawn by Parker Brosius, Dylan Carey, Cole Prout, and Devin Hukill, giving the Pit Spitters an early 1-0 lead. Camden Traficante unloaded the bases by hitting a double over the right fielder's head making it 4-0. Brendan Guciardo drew a walk, then Riley Frost reached abse on an error made by the second baseman loading up the bases again. Andrew Mannelly drew a walk bringing across Traficante making it 5-0. Bean made it 6-0 in his second at-bat of the inning by legging out an infield single. Brosius hit an infield single which scored one making it 7-0, then Kane Elmy made an error allowing another run to come across making it 8-0. Carey came up in his second at-bat of the inning and hit a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 9-0. The Pit Spitters tacked on one more in the top of the third inning after Hukill drew a walk with bases loaded making it 10-0. After a couple of back-to-back walks with one out in the top of the fourth inning from Frost and Mannelly, Bean singled pushing their lead to 11-0. With bases loaded, Prout doubled to left field bringing across two more runs making it 13-0. The Battle Jacks broke the scoring column in the bottom of the fourth inning after an error made by Frost, allowed Brock Daniels to come home making it 13-1. On a fielder's choice, Blake Mcrae was able to come across the plate cutting into their deficit 13-2. The Pit Spitters pulled away even more in the top of the sixth on a Carey sacrifice fly allowing Bean to tag up and score making it 14-2. Battle Jacks got one back in the bottom sixth on a Nikolas Clark double cutting into the lead 14-3. In a last chance effort, the Battle Jacks scored one more run in the bottom of the ninth, on a single to left field by Nikolas Clark making it 14-4.

The Pit Spitters win game one of the series, pushing their record to 8-3 in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Jayden Dentler picks up his second win of the season making his record 2-0. The Pit Spitters scored 14 runs on 11 hits, and drawing 14 walks.

